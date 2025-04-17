Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA opened at $333.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.64. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $431.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.28 and a 200 day moving average of $371.38.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

