Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %
HSDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 27,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.27. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 244.82% and a negative net margin of 1,764.74%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
