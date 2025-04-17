Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

HSDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 27,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.27. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 244.82% and a negative net margin of 1,764.74%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 1.00% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

