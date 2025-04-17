GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 225.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 567.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $5,954,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,495,308.62. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

