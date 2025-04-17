China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated oilfield services in China, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Rest of Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Geophysical exploration and engineering survey Services, Drilling Services, Oilfield technical services, and Ship services.

