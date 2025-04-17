China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.
About China Oilfield Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Potential Gains Altitude on Defense News
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Goldman Sachs Just Revealed What’s Next for Markets
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.