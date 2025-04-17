Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Up 103.5% in March

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the March 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.2 days.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of CLNFF remained flat at $28.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $41.06.
About Calian Group
