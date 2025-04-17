Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.0 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shaftesbury Capital to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
