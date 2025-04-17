Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Issues Earnings Results

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28, Zacks reports. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.08 million.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SARTF stock opened at $165.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.24. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $252.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Guggenheim upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
