Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Buys C$242,560.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin purchased 75,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$242,560.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Charles Pellerin acquired 72,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,370.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Charles Pellerin bought 186,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$671,040.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Pellerin purchased 530,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,909,440.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Charles Pellerin acquired 336,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,360.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Charles Pellerin bought 24,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,066.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin acquired 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,180.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin bought 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

TSE CFW opened at C$3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.98 and a twelve month high of C$4.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

