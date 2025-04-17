Avenir Corp Has $1.42 Million Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Avenir Corp lessened its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,252 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.07% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

DBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

