Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Autodesk stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.83. The company had a trading volume of 480,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,594. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $13,906,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.59.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

