Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$103.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.75.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$83.93. 176,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,934. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$54.04 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.