Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$103.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$145.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.75.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
