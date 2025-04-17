Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 38,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.28 per share, with a total value of $1,548,846.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,248,359.84. The trade was a 17.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 134,011 shares of company stock worth $5,530,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

