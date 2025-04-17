BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,533 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.16% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MYN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.