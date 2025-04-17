WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

