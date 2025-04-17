Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $194.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.