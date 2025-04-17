Anchor Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

