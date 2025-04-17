WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,638,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,571,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $217.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.03. WD-40 has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.