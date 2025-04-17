Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.33 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

