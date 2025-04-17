EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

