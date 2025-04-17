Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

