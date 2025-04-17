Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares High Yield Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRHY opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2728 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

