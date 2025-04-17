Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,047,118 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,118 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.32% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 9.6 %

NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

