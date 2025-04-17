Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $71.21

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

KBH stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. KB Home has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 73.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 51.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

