Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 65.3% in March

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

About Alvopetro Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.