Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CTO Sells $157,800.12 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $157,800.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,668,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,361.07. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 15th, Mina Rezk sold 88,916 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $676,650.76.
  • On Tuesday, April 1st, Mina Rezk sold 7,300 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $54,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 10th, Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $195,300.00.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AEVA opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aeva Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.