Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CTO Sells $157,800.12 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $157,800.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,668,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,361.07. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Mina Rezk sold 88,916 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $676,650.76.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mina Rezk sold 7,300 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $54,750.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $195,300.00.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AEVA opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

