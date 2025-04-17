Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,353.80. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

