Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

IYY stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

