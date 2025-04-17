Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Accenture stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) on 3/3/2025.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $285.66 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $275.01 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.70. The stock has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,610.90. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $340,645.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,913.48. The trade was a 14.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,619. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.82.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.