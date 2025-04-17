Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $22.00 price target on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,838. This trade represents a 34.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,684,776.80. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,577 shares of company stock valued at $883,242. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Freshworks by 1,385.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.