ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Announces Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,619.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.94%.

ABVC BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVC opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.33. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

About ABVC BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.