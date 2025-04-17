ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Announces Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,619.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.94%.
ABVC BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABVC opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.33. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.
