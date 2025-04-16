YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.56. YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 693,371 shares trading hands.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Get YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.