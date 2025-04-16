YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDYGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $14.56. YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 693,371 shares trading hands.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.