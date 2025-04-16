VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.53, but opened at $52.31. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 9,124,024 shares.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after buying an additional 1,967,832 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,425,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

