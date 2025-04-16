XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $282.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

