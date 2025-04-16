Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,704,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

