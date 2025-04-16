William Blair Weighs in on StoneX Group Q1 Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

SNEX opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.26. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 173.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $626,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $23,838,977.16. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,185,718.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

