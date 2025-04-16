Walleye Trading LLC Buys 213,300 Shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 4.01% of Iron Horse Acquisitions worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 452,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 508,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,108 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

