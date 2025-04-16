Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 371,980 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 652.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 259,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,854,000 after buying an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average is $109.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

