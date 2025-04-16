United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,812,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

