GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $213,000 in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.25% of Global Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAC. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Lights Acquisition by 6,880.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 486,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLAC opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

