Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

COPX stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

