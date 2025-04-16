Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 7.5 %

ACI stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

