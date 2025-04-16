Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 680 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,593.23. The trade was a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

