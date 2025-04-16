Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 724 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

NYSE:CRH opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

