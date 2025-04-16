Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,554 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also

