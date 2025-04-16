Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,693 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of Progyny worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,692,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,939,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,185,000 after purchasing an additional 134,861 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $25,529,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 695,740 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.