Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Declines By 97.8%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 50,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. Intertek Group has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $69.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

