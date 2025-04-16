JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $15.80. 330,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,058,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Glj Research reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $834.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.55). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 25,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

