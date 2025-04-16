Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Increases By 1,294.9%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,000 shares, an increase of 1,294.9% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 546.5 days.

NEC Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:NIPNF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26. NEC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

