Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Increases By 1,294.9%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,000 shares, an increase of 1,294.9% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 546.5 days.
NEC Trading Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:NIPNF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26. NEC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $21.80.
NEC Company Profile
