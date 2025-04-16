Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,185 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

