Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 349.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

MGK opened at $302.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.99 and a 200 day moving average of $333.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

